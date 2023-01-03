Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 2,306 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

EL stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.52. 22,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,815. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

