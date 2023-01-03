Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

