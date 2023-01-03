Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,886. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

