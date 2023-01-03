Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. 19,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.