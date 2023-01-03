Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.77 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 971,816 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

