Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 9.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $177,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,501,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 253,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,071,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ROP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $432.06. 2,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,495. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.25 and a 200-day moving average of $408.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

