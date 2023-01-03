Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

