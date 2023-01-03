Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

