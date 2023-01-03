Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,139. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

