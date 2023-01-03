Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $591,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DWAS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

