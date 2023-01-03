Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 58,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 514,276 shares.The stock last traded at $14.54 and had previously closed at $14.40.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $184,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

