Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PICB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 586.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1,382.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PICB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

