Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 12,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Invesco Stock Down 1.7 %

IVZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,540. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

