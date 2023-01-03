Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.