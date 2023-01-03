Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average daily volume of 4,558 call options.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRNE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 472,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,854,483. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.82% and a negative net margin of 818.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRNE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after buying an additional 1,008,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after buying an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after buying an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 633,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,631,874 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.