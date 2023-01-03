Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 316,688 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 209,929 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.40. 26,535,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,310,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 33,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

