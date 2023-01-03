IPVERSE Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $16,128.45 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

