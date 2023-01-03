iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

