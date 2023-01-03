iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 19.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 20,477,879 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88.

