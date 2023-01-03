iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Decreased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

