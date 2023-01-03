iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $2,269,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

