iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

