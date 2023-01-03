iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,750. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

