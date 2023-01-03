iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is HBC Financial Services PLLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.90. 8,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.