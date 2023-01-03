iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 73,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 582,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,190. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average is $179.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

