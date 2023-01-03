iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 116,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,506,175 shares.The stock last traded at $138.01 and had previously closed at $138.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

