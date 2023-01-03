iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Lowered by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.71. The company had a trading volume of 103,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,175. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $170.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.