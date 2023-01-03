iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,439. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

