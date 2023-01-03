iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.29. 18,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.89. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

