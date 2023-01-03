iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,242,000 after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

