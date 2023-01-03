iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 984.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,602 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

