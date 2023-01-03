iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Holdings Raised by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

