Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 199,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.42.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

