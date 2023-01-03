J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 725,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.36. 19,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after buying an additional 102,784 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,665,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.