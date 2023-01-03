Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $423,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JGGC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

