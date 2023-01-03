Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 1,280,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 80,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 63,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $115.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

