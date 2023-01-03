Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 847 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

NKE opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

