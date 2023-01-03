Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

HYLS stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

