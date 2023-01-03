Janney Capital Management LLC Has $17.81 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.