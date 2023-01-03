Janney Capital Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,534,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 329,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.