Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,937 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.