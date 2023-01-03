Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PTC worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after acquiring an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

