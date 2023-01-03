Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $69,399,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $471.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

