Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 30,145 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

