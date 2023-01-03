Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 348,540 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,540 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,175 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,946,000 after buying an additional 119,510 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $33.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

