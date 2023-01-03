Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

DHR opened at $266.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

