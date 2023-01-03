Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 383,541 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,541 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $96,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

