Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $153.28 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $153,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.