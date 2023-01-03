Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $233.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,592 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $233,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 73,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68,044.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 413,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

