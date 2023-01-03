Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 217,217 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,217 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 427,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 497,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

